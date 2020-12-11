TS ICET 2020 Round 1 Counselling: Registration Process to End Today at tsicet.nic.in

The registration process for TS ICET 2020 round 1 counselling will end today. Those, who have not registered for the first round of TS ICET counselling, can do so by visiting the official website of the TS ICET at tsicet.nic.in.

The document verification will take place till December 12. Freezing of options will take place on December 13. The result for provisional allotment of seats will be released on December 15 and candidates will have to pay tuition fee and self-report through the website between December 15 and 19.

The counselling process is being held for admission to regular postgraduate programmes in Business Administration (MBA) and Computer Application (MCA) courses.

TS ICET 2020 round 1 counselling: How to register -

Step 1: Visit at tsicet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select the option for registration

Step 3: Fill the required details to register

Step 4: Pay the registration fee

Step 5: Fill choices and submit them

At the time of document verification, candidates require all original certificates and two sets of Xerox copies. The documents that need to be furnished are TS ICET 2020 rank card, TS ICET 2020 hall ticket, Aadhaar Card, Class 10 and 12 marks sheets, degree memorandum of marks, degree provisional pass certificate, Bonafide Certificate from Class 9 to a degree, transfer certificate, income certificate, if applicable, among others.

The result for the round 1 of TS ICET 2020 counselling will be announced on the official website of the exam. After the declaration of the first round of counselling result, candidates will have to download provisional allotment letter by logging in on the TS ICET website.

Candidates will then have to pay tuition fee mentioned in the provisional allotment letter. The fee will have to be paid online using a credit card, debit card or net banking within the prescribed time and candidates will have to self-report before the last date.

The online registration for the final phase of TS ICET 2020 counselling will begin from December 22.