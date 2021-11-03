TS ICET 2021 Counselling Registration Begins: Know How to get Admission to Telangana-based MBA, MCA Colleges

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the online registration process for the first phase of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) counselling 2021 from today, November 3 on the official portal, tsicet.nic.in. The last date to register is November 9.

TS ICET is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA programmes across universities in Telangana. Only the candidates who had qualified for TS ICET 2021 and have a minimum of 50 per cent for the unreserved category or 45 per cent for reserved category aggregate marks in graduation or equivalent degree may register for the first phase of counselling.

The certificate verification for slot booking will be held between November 6 to 10. The exercising option after certificate verification will be conducted from November 6 to 11 and the freezing of option will also be on November 11. The provisional allotment of seats will be released on November 4 and payment of tuition fees and self-reporting from the website will be between November 14 to 18.

TS ICET 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Log on to TSICET’s official portal

Step 2: Click on the payment of processing fee link on the homepage of the website

Step 3: Keep your TS ICET application details with you and enter the credentials when asked

Step 4: Re-check the entered credential before clicking on the Submit button

Step 5: Fill in the required details and pay the asked feed online through a credit/debit card or any other payment method

Step 6: Freeze your slot and proceed to certificate verification

Step 7: Register for the further process and save a copy of the acknowledgment receipt for future reference

TS ICET 2021: Counselling fees

Candidates belonging to SC, T categories will have to pay processing fees of Rs 600 for the first phase of TS ICET counselling. For other categories, the fee is Rs 1200. The payment has to be made online n the official portal through credit card or debit card or net banking or T-wallet.

The registration process of the second and final phase of TS ICET 2021 will begin on November 21. Candidates who have secured a seat but are not interested to join can apply during this phase as well as those who have secured a seat, self-reported but are aspiring for a better option.

