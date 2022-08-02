TS ICET 2022 Answer Key on August 4 at icet.tsche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 preliminary answer key on August 4. Candidates who took the exam will be able to check the answer key at the official website — icet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates can raise objections against the preliminary answer key by August 8. The result will released on August 22 after considering the objections raise in the preliminary answer key. Candidates need to score a minimum of 25 per cent or 50 marks out of a total of 200 marks to qualify the exam. Candidates belonging to reserved categories have no minimum qualifying percentage.

TS ICET 2022 Answer Key: How to Download

Step 1: Go to TS ICET official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the preliminary answer key link

Step 3: The answer key will be displayed on the screen in pdf format

Step 5: Download and save for further reference

Students will also be able to use the key to calculate their probable scores. TSCHE will award one mark for every correct answer across all the sections. There is no negative marking for any wrong attempted or questions not attempted by the candidates. The total marks in the exam is 200.

The TS ICET 2022 was held on July 27 and 28 in two shifts in the online mode by the Kakatiya University, Warangal for admission to MBA and MCA courses across Telangana. The exam had multiple choice questions (MCQs) of 200 marks. As many as 75,952 candidates had appeared for the exam this year. As per the tie-breaker policy, students who got more marks in section A will be considered, if the tie persists, marks obtained by a student in section B will taken. The third tie-breaker rule is the age of the candidate.

