TS ICET 2022 Registration Begins Today at icet.tsche.ac.in, All You Need to Know

The registration process for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 will begin today, April 6. Candidates seeking admission into MBA and MCA courses offered by colleges in the state can apply for the entrance exam online at the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in by June 27 without any late fee.

The application window, however, will remain open till July 23 and candidates can apply by then with a late fee. After final submission, applicants will also be given a five-day window to make corrections to their form between July 13 and 17.

The admit card for TS ICET 2022 will be made available to candidates online from July 18 and the entrance exam is slated to be held on July 27 and 28. The entrance is being conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of the Telangana State of Council for Higher Education.

TS ICET 2022: Documents Needed

Before initiating the registration process, applicants must ensure that they have the following documents ready with them:

— All academic records, certificates of past and present classes

— Scanned copy of a recent passport size photograph

— Scanned copy of the signature

— Category certificate (if applicable)

— Debit/credit or details of any other banking option for making online payment of application fee

— Contact details, a valid email ID and phone number to receive future communication

TS ICET 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Log on to TS ICET 2022 official portal

Step 2: Pay the TS ICET 2022 application fee using a debit/credit card or any other available method

Step 3: Save acknowledgment of the fee payment

Step 4: Register yourself and fill out the application form with the required details

Step 5: Attach soft copies of the required document in the prescribed format

Step 6: Submit TS ICET 2022 application form and take a printout of the acknowledgment.

TS ICET 2022: Application fees

The application fee for TS ICET 2022 is Rs 650 plus applicable services charges. However, candidates belonging to SC/ST category have been given a concession of Rs 200 and they need to pay Rs 450 along with applicable service charges. The late fee for TS ICET 2022 goes up to Rs 1000.

TS ICET 2022: Exam Pattern

The TS ICET 2022 exam will have 200 multiple choice questions (MCQs) and will be held for a duration of two and half hours. It will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) comprising of three sections — analytical ability, mathematical ability and communication ability. The exam will be conducted in English, Telugu and Urdu medium. One mark will be awarded for every correct answer. There is no negative marking.

