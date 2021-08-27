TS ICET Preliminary Answer Key 2021 Postponed, to be Released on September 1

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has postponed the release date for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) answer key from the academic year 2021. The preliminary answer key will now release on September 1.Earlier, it was scheduled to come out on August 27.

Candidates, who had appeared for the exam, can check the preliminary answer key of TS ICET 2021 by visiting the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in. The window to raise objections will be open till September 4. Those, who will raise objections, will have to pay a fee and will also have to attach relevant documents to substantiate their stance.

TS ICET Answer Key 2021: How to Raise Objections

For downloading a copy of the TS ICET Answer Key 2021, follow these easy steps:

Step 1: Open any internet browser of your choice and search for the official website icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will see a hyperlink related to the answer key. Click it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window wherein you will be asked to enter your login details

Step 4: On a new page the TS ICET Answer Key 2021 will open

Step 5: Download and take a print of the document for your own convenience

All objections that are raised will have to be sent through speed post, email, or by visiting the university campus. There will be a separate form that each candidate will have to fill for raising objections. In the form, the candidate will have to fill in details like the serial number of the question, TS ICET 2021 hall ticket number, exam shift, TS ICET examination date, and the ID of the question regarding which the objection is being raised.

TS ICET exam was held on August 19 and August 20 this year. The competitive exam is held for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Masters of Computer Applications (MCA) courses in all universities across Telangana.

