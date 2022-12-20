TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Tentative Timetable Out, Exam From March 15

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the tentative timetable for the intermediate board exams 2023. As per the notice, the annual examinations for the first and second-year students will take place from March 15 to April 4.

The Telangana inter 1st year theory exams 2023 will be start from March 15 and conclude on April 3. Whereas, the examinations for second-year students will be from March 16 to April 4. Candidates can check the schedule and timing of the exam on the official website of TSBIE — tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The TS inter exam result 2023 are expected to be announced by June 2023 (tentative) on the official website of the board.

The TS inter 2nd year board exams will begin on March 16 and end on April 4. The duration for the exam is 3 hours, from 9 am to 12 pm. As per the notifications, the practical exams will be conducted by the board from February 15 to March 2. It will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift exam is from 9 am to 12:00 noon and the second shift exam from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The Telangana state board will also conduct the ethics and human values exam on March 4, from 10 am to 1 pm. The examination of environmental education will be conducted on March 6, from 10 am to 1 pm. The Telangana IPE March 2023 timetable will also apply to intermediate vocational course examinations. However, the timetable for vocational courses will be issued separately by the board on its official site later.

In 2022, a total of 4,64,892 students had appeared for the TS Inter first-year exam. Of these 4,14,380 students had registered under general studies while 59,512 under vocational. Overall, 63.32 per cent have passed the exam. While in the TS inter second year results, under general stream, 68.68 per cent passed in regular and 21.62 per cent passed in private mode. Under vocational, 60.12 per cent passed in regular, and 44.24 per cent of students who registered in private mode cleared the exam.

