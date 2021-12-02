CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » education-career » TS Inter 1st year Result Soon at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: Websites to Check, Steps to Download Marks Memo
1-MIN READ

TS Inter 1st year Result Soon at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: Websites to Check, Steps to Download Marks Memo

The Telangana Intermediate examination first year result 2021 is likely to be released by the first week of December.(Representational Image)

The Telangana Intermediate examination first year result 2021 is likely to be released by the first week of December.(Representational Image)

TSBIE will release Telangana Intermediate examination first-year result 2021 in the first week of December. Students can check score at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Education and Careers Desk

The Telangana Intermediate examination first-year result 2021 is likely to be released by the first week of December. As soon as the results are out students will be able to check their scores on tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) had conducted the first year Intermediate examination from October 25 to November 3. The evaluation of papers was done from November 8 to 20. Now, the first year inter results are now expected to be released online.

As per the media reports, the inter results will be ready for declaration in the next couple of days. It will be released on the website and other trusted platforms for the students to download after the board receives the government’s nod. The students can keep an eye on the following website and portals to check their result.

TS First year Result: Where to check your result 

— tsbie.cgg.gov.in

— tsbie.cgg.gov.in/jsp/results.jsp

— tsbie.cgg.gov.in/TS_First_Year_General.do

Once the result is out here is how the students can check there results from the given websites and portals.

TS First year Result: How to check results 

Step 1: Go to the official websites

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter the registration code or roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Download the TS inter first year result

In 2020, the pass percentages for TS Inter 1st Year Exams girls performed better than the boys. In 2020, girls secured a pass percentage of 67.47 per cent and boys at 52.31 per cent. In 2019, the same trend was seen. The overall pass percentage in 2019 was 62.35 per cent and here as well, girls did better than boys. Keep a check here for more updates on the result.

first published:December 02, 2021, 13:00 IST