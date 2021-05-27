TS Inter Exams in Mid-July, Exam Duration to Slash to 90 Minutes

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will hold the class 12 board exams or TS Inter exams in mid-July. The exams will be held in a new pattern. Students will be asked to attempt only 50 per cent of the entire question paper. The exam duration will be reduced to 1.5 hours instead of three hours. This is one of the options suggested by the government in the meeting headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The decision has been taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exams will be held in shifts. Students will be called in morning and afternoon sessions for the same subject but will get different sets of the question paper. This is being done to ensure that social distancing is followed during the exams, said the Telangana education department said in an official notice.

In case if a student is unable to appear for the exam due to COVID-19 related reasons, they will be given another chance to appear for the exams at a later stage. The dates of these exams are not out yet.

Usually, the Telangana board class 12 exams are held between March and June. To make up for the loss, TSBIE has said in an official statement that it will announce the result by August. Results will be available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, and news18.com. To check results and the latest updates related to TS Inter exams, students can register by filling the form given below.

Most of the state education boards have opted for this option of hosting exams in which exams for all subjects are held but the duration is curtailed. The other option was to hold exams only for major subjects.

Students, however, are still not on board with physical exams. The Students Islamic Organisation of India has written a letter to Pokhriyal demanding that exams should be held either in open book mode or in the remote proctored way to ensure the least number of students gather during exams. Further, 300 students of class 12 CBSE have appealed to the Supreme Court, and the possibility of holding physical exams be canceled absolutely.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here