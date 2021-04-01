TS Inter Hall Ticket 2021 for Assignment Work Released, Here’s How to Download

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released the TS Inter Hall Ticket 2021 for assignment work of Environmental, Ethics and Human Values subjects. Students who have registered for the aforementioned programme can download their TS Inter Hall Ticket 2021 from the official website of TSBIE at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The admit card can be downloaded by using the SSC number or previous hall ticket number and date of birth. As per the official notification, students must submit the assignment between April 1 and 20, 2021.

Visit the official website of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education at tsbie.cgg.gov.in Go to the download section and click on the admit card link for Environmental, Ethics and Human ValuesNext, enter SSC or previous hall ticket number and date of birth and submitThe TS Inter Hall Ticket 2021 for assignment work will be displayedDownload and take a print out of the TS Inter admit card

The TSBIE has also released the model question papers for Ethics and Human Values Assignment and Environmental Education Assignment in English, Hindi and Urdu. Students can go through the model papers in their own choice of language and get familiar with the assignment question paper pattern.

As per the reports, the Telangana State Inter Exams 2021 for practical and theory exams is scheduled to be conducted from April 7 and May 1 onwards, respectively. However, with schools closing again due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the exams are being speculated to be rescheduled. Official information regarding the same is awaited yet. Students are advised to keep visiting the official website of TSBIE for further updates.