TS Inter Result 2020 Date and Time to be Announced Today: TSBIE Manabadi Students Await Telangana Board Result
TS Inter Result 2020 date and time: The official date for Telangana intermediate result 2020 will be announced today (June 17). The TS Inter results for class 11 and 12 students will be released on the official website bie.telangana.gov.in
TSBIE Inter Result 2020 Date and Time | The official date for Telangana intermediate result 2020 will be announced by the TSBIE today (June 17). The Telangana Board will announce the date and time for the declaration of both TS Inter 1st year and TS inter 2nd year examinations. The TS Inter results for class 11 and 12 students will be released on the official website bie.telangana.gov.in. The Manabadi Board students must download their admit cards before the announcement of result from the official website and keep it handy.
There were several reports doing the round that intermediate results will be announced by the Telangana Board today or tomorrow. However, the Board officials will confirm the official date for the results today in a virtual press conference. Students are advised to keep checking this space for constant updates for their Inter Part I and Inter Part II results.
TS Inter Result 2020: Alternative Websites
TS Inter Result 2020: How to check on the official website
- Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana board at bie.telangana.gov.in
- Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link: ‘Inter Result 2020’
- Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen
- Step 4: Enter the required credentials
- Step 5: Your TS Inter 1st year Result 2020 or TS Inter 2nd Year Result 2020 will appear on the screen
- Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference
The two boards that conduct the class 10th and class 12th exams in Telangana, the Telangana Board of Secondary Education and the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education released the time tables for both the exams in the last quarter of 2019.
