TS Inter Result 2022 Declared: Girls Perform Better Than Boys, Medhchal Best Performing District

It’s a mixed result for the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). As the TS inter first-year result has touched an five year high, the TS intr second-year results have shown figures worse than 2021, and 2020.

A total of 4,64,892 students had appeared for the TS Inter first-year exam. Of these 4,14,380 students had registered under general studies while 59,512 under vocational. Overall, 63.32 per cent have passed the exam. Stream-wise, the pass percentage is higher among general students as 64.85 per cent of students have cracked exams while among vocational studies, 50.70 per cent of students passed.

This is one of the best results for the TS Inter first-year students. Not only has the pass percentage reached an all-time high but also the number of students getting A grade has shot up. As many as 1,93,925 students have got an A grade which is 75 per cent and above marks. Of these 1,76,992 are from the general and 16,993 are from the vocational stream.

In the TS inter second year results on the contrary, Under general stram 68.68 per cent passed in regular and 21.62 per cent passed in private mode. Under vocational, 60.12 per cent passed in regular, and 44.24 per cent of students who registered in private mode have passed. After announcing all 100 per cent pass percentage in 2021, number of students clearing TS inter second year has decreased. Its a low from 2020 when 68.86 per cent of students had passed, however, the pass percentage is a rise from pre-pandemic levels as 64.8 per cent of students had passed ts inter second in 2019 and 67.25 per cent in 2018.

District-Wise Result

In Both first and second year general (regular) exams, Medhchal district of Telangana has emerged as the top performer. Second spot was shared by Komram Bheem and Hanamkonda with both having 77 per cent pass percentage, each. In first year exams, as many as 76 per cent of students from Medchal have cracked the exam. The second spot is of Hanamkonda with 74 per cent pass percentage.

The TS Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results 2022 were declared on June 28. Nearly 9 lakh students will be checking their TS Inter Results 2022 today, June 28 these official websites – results.cgg.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com. Students can catch TS Inter Results 2022 LIVE Update here.

