TS Inter Result 2022: TSBIE 12th Marksheets Likely by June 15
1-MIN READ

TS Inter Result 2022: TSBIE 12th Marksheets Likely by June 15

TS Inter result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in soon (Representational Image)

TS Inter Result 2022 are expected to be out by June 15. Once the results are out, TS Intermediate Results for 1st, 2nd year would be available on tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.

Education and Careers Desk

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TBIE) is soon going to announce the Telangana Intermediate Result. While no official dates have been announced for the results, it is likely that the results will be declared this month. As per the media reports the results will be out by June 15. Once the results are out, TS Intermediate Results for 1st, 2nd year would be available on tsbie.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.

Earlier, TS Board official had informed that the TS Inter 1st 2nd Year Result 2022 would be released in 20 days after the exams end. The TS Intermediate examinations ended on May 24 and by that norm, results should be out by June 14, however, no official dates have been announced yet.

Once declared, the results will be available at results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.nic.in, manabadi.com, and manabadi.co.in.  Students can also check their result updates with news18 and once the result is out they can check it by filling form below.

This year nearly 9 lakh students appeared for the TS Intermediate Examinations, 2022. This year, both the TS Inter 1st Year examinations and the TS Inter 2nd Year examinations were conducted simultaneously. The 1st-year exams were conducted in the forenoon and 2nd year in the afternoon.

During the exams, Hindi medium students of TSBIE complained of poorly translated question papers during the board exams. The students alleged that they were given handwritten question papers instead of printed ones. They are now demanding compensation for the same.

Last year, TSBIE decided to promote all students. TSBIE followed an all pass formula and gave grace marks to those who did not get marks enough to pass the exams. Most of the students, as many as 1.76 lakh have got an A grade followed by 1.08 lakh who got D and 1.04 lakh who got B grade. Further, 61,887 students hot C grade. To pass, students usually need about 35 per cent marks.

Tags
first published:June 10, 2022, 14:23 IST