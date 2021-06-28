TS Inter Results 2021: Steps to Check Marks Online

The TS Inter or Class 12 results are declared by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on its official website. The results are available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, and manabadi.co.in. The state had canceled the TS Inter exam 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic situation. Marks were given on the basis of their class 11 performance.

TS Inter Result 2021 LIVE updates

In order to check the 2021 Class 12 results declared by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, students will need their login credentials to check the result.

TS Inter Result 2021: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the official website — tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: On the left side of the homepage you will see a tab that reads, ‘Results’ click on it

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, under the ‘TSBIE Results’ column, click on the relevant result hyperlink

Step 4: A new window will open where you will be asked to enter your login details. Carefully enter the same and hit the submit button

Step 5: The class 12 result released by TSBIE will open on a new page

Step 6: Download and take a print of your result for future reference.

All students must make sure that they carefully check all the personal details like name, roll number, school name, etc on the result document. In case there is any inaccuracy in any of the details, the concerned authorities must be informed about it at the earliest, so that the needful change can be made in the important document. This year more than 4.5 lakh students have got their TS Inter second-year results.

In the absence of any written exam, students have been assessed differently this year. All the students have been promoted meaning that the board has declared a 100 per cent pass percentage. Out of the total number of candidates registered for the TS Inter exams, a total of 1,76,719 candidates secured grade A, 1,04,886 students got grade B, 61,887 students in grade C, and 1,08,088 students secured grade D. As many as 2,28,754 girls and 2,22,831 boys passed the exam this year.

The Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy had earlier informed that the students have been given marks on the basis of their class 11 performance. Initially, the class 12 exams were scheduled to be held between May 1 and 19. Meanwhile, the state board has already passed all students who were scheduled to give SSC class 10 exams this year.

Schools and colleges in Telangana are scheduled to reopen from July 1. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as Covid-19 cases have dipped in the state. The Cabinet has further instructed the Education Department to prepare guidelines to maintain compulsory attendance of the students as well as regarding online classes. A detailed guideline will be issued by the state government soon.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here