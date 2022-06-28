TS Inter Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Manabadi Telangana 1st, 2nd Year Result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, Direct Link at News18

Live now
TS Inter Result, Manabadi LIVE Updates: TSBIE is all set to announce the results for TS Inter first-year and TS inter second-year results today – June 28. The link to check scores results will be available at the official websites tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, as well as at News18.com. The link will be activated after the ceremonial announcement of the result to the media via a press meet. The announcement will be Read More
|Year
|TS 1st Year
|TS 2nd Year
|2021
|49%
|100%
|2020
|60.01%
|68.86%
|2019
|60.5%
|64.8%
|2018
|62.35%
|67.25%
Even though the results will be announced online, they will not be up for public viewing. To be able to access scores, students will need to have their TS inter hall ticket. The roll number or unique id written on TS inter hall ticket will help students access their results online.
Telangana Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) were held May 6 to 24. After a year of cancelation, the exams were held in offline mode amid covid-19 precautions. The final result will consist of both theory and practical scores. The practical exams for TS Inter students were conducted from March 23 to April 8.
Students will not only get marks but also grades as part of their results. While checking results, it’s important to understand if the grading system is correct and in sync with marks. Here is TS inter grading system explained
|Grades
|Marks
|A
|75% to 100%
|B
|60% to 74%
|C
|50% to 59%
|D
|35% to 49%
Results will also be available at news18.com. To check scores directly with News18.com, students need to fill out the form below. The marks sheet will be available soon after the announcement
— tsbie.cgg.gov.in
— results.cgg.gov.in
— manabadi.co.in
— news18.com
— digilocker.gov.in
The Telangana Inter results will be announced today – June 28. The link to check marks will go live at 11 am. Both TS Inter Result First Year and TS Inter Result Second Year will be announced today. The announcement will be made first at a media briefing.
After announcing all 100% of students pass in 2021 in TS inter second year, the pass percentage is likely to see a dip this year as exams were held once again. For TS inter first year, last year the pass percentage was at 49 per cent which is expected to rise this year. Over 9 lakh students will be checking their results today.
TS Inter Result LIVE Updates: From TSBIE websites to live press conference coverage, from colleges to opt after class 12 to direct link to check results, where to get the marks memos? How to check TS inter results online? All your questions are answered here. If you have anything you want to ask, write to us at @news18dotcom.
