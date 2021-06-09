TS Inter Results to be Announced in 3 Days: Education Minister Sabitha

After canceling the Telangana Intermediate exams due to the coronavirus crisis and lockdown, TSBIE on Wednesday announced result dates for the Telangana second-year exams too.

The results of the students will be announced in a few days. Since the exams have been cancelled, the result will be prepared based on the TS inter first-year (class 11) results.

Necessary guidelines will be framed to disclose the results in a few days, informed Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. The result will be announced after taking a committee report in about a couple of days.

Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy told media persons that the decision to cancel the class 12 exams was taken after consultation with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The CM had agreed to cancel the examinations to avoid health problems for the students, Sabitha said.

The government is yet to decide whether to allow the students to write exams if the situation of corona cases dips further. Other boards including CBSE has given the facility to students of appearing for a written exam if they are not happy with their assessment. The dates, however, have not been announced.

Over 4.50 lakh TS Inter second-year students will get their results soon. All students are expected to be passed. Telangana had passed all SSC students earlier.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here