TS Inter Supplementary Results 2022 Today on tsbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will declare the inter supplementary examination results 2022 today, on August 30. Candidates who appeared for the second year for the inter supplementary exams will be able to check and download their results from on manabadi.co.in and official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

As per the official notice, The results of the TS Inter 2nd Year students were to be released to facilitate the TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling process.

TS Supply Results 2022: Here’s To Check

Step 1. Go to the official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, candidates will find the link ‘TS Supplementary Results 2022’

Step 3. Enter the credentials

Step 4. The TS Supply results will be displayed

Step 5. Download the results and save them for future reference.

TSBIE administered the IPASE of Intermediate Supplementary examinations from August 1 to 10, 2022.

In the TS inter-second year results in 68.68 per cent passed in regular stream and 21.62 per cent passed in private mode. Under vocational, 60.12 per cent passed in regular, and 44.24 per cent of students who registered in private mode have passed. After announcing all 100 per cent pass percentage in 2021, number of students clearing TS inter second year has decreased. Its a low from 2020 when 68.86 per cent of students had passed, however, the pass percentage is a rise from pre-pandemic levels as 64.8 per cent of students had passed ts inter second in 2019 and 67.25 per cent in 2018.

