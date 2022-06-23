TS Inter to JAC Commerce & Arts: Board Exam Results Expected Dates

While many state boards including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Kerala, west Bengal, Tamil Nadu, etc, have released the results of the classes 10 and 12 board exam, others are still preparing the results. June is coming to an end and students are getting anxious day by day waiting for their results. If you too are waiting for your board result, then we’ve curated a list of boards and their expected results dates to calm you down a little.

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the class 10 and class 12 term 2 board examinations in April this year. As per the latest reports, CBSE results for both classes are expected to be out in the coming month. While Class 10 students can expect their results during the first week of July, Class 12 results are likely to be announced by the 3rd week of July.

CISCE: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations concluded their semester two examination in May for both the classes. The results for ICSE or class 10 and ISC or class 12 are expected to be announced in July. The board is likely to declare the results of both the classes in a gap of a few days, however, the exact date has not been announced.

TS Inter: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is expected to announce the TS 1st, and 2nd Intermediate results by June 25., however, no official announcement has been made by the board so far.

JAC: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has announced the class 12 results for the science stream on June 21. The commerce and arts board exam results are yet to be released. Looking at it, the reports suggest that the results for the commerce and arts stream will be announced anytime soon. You can expect them before the end of June.

PSEB: Punjab School Education Board Class 12th term 2 results are likely to be declared by next week, that is, last week of June. Just like every year, PSEB might make the official announcement regarding the final date soon.

Apart from these, TS SSC, Assam Board, and Odisha board results among various others are also expected to announce the results of Class 10 and 12 by the end of June or the first week of July. Meanwhile, the CUET 2022 registrations for admissions to undergraduate courses have reopened for the second time. The exam will be held from July 15 for admissions to several top colleges across the state.

