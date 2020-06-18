TS Intermediate Results 2020 to be Released Shortly: When and Where to Check it
Manabadi TS Inter Result 2020 | The Manabadi intermediate results will be declared at 3 pm on the official website of the State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), Telangana at tsbie.cgg.gov.in
Image for representation.
Manabadi TS Inter Result 2020 | The Telangana Board will announce the TS Inter Results 2020 today, June 18. The Telangana Intermediate examinations for 1st year and 2nd year students were conducted from February 28 to March 18. The results will be released by state minister for education P Sabitha Indra Reddy Garu at 3 pm, a TSBIE official said. The Manabadi TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2020 has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic this year. In 2019, the results were declared on April 18.
The Telangana Board, two days ago, submitted a report regarding Class 11 and 12 results to the K Chandrasekhar Rao government.
The announcement for the declaration of TS Inter Result 2020 came after the board’s secretary Omar Jaleel's meeting with the education minister.
TS Board Intermediate Results 2020: When and Where to check Telangana Inter 1st year, 2nd Year Result 2020
The Manabadi intermediate results will be declared at 3 pm on the official website of the State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), Telangana at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Apart from this website, those who took the inter exams can check their result at results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in.
Manabadi TS Inter 1st year, 2nd year Result 2020 at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: What are the steps online
- Step 1: Go to the official website. You can also visit any of the above-mentioned websites
- Step 2: Click on link for TS inter results 2020 (the year for which you appeared – first or second)
- Step 3: Enter the required details to log in
- Step 4: TS Intermediate Result 2020 for 1st year/2nd year
Over nine lakh students appeared for TS first and second year exams this year. Candidates are required to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject to pass the exams.
The Telangana Board held the pending paper of Geography (II) and Modern Language (II) on 3 June. The exams were originally scheduled to be conducted on 23 March, but got deferred in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. The TS inter exam began on 4 March.
Last year, the passing percentage for first year was 69.8 per cent, while that for second year was 65 per cent.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Sushant Singh Rajput Became A Beacon Of Hope For All Outsiders And TV Actors
- Bullying Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt for Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Won't Fix Nepotism Battle
- 'Style' Actor Sahil Khan Hits Out at Bollywood 'Superstar' for Destroying His Career
- India Drawn in Tough Group at AFC U-16 Championship Bahrain 2020
- PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Releases in China: Watch Launch Trailer Here