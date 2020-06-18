TS Intermediate Results 2020 to be Released Shortly: When and Where to Check it

Manabadi TS Inter Result 2020 | The Telangana Board will announce the TS Inter Results 2020 today, June 18. The Telangana Intermediate examinations for 1st year and 2nd year students were conducted from February 28 to March 18. The results will be released by state minister for education P Sabitha Indra Reddy Garu at 3 pm, a TSBIE official said. The Manabadi TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2020 has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic this year. In 2019, the results were declared on April 18.

The Telangana Board, two days ago, submitted a report regarding Class 11 and 12 results to the K Chandrasekhar Rao government.

The announcement for the declaration of TS Inter Result 2020 came after the board’s secretary Omar Jaleel's meeting with the education minister.

TS Board Intermediate Results 2020: When and Where to check Telangana Inter 1st year, 2nd Year Result 2020

The Manabadi intermediate results will be declared at 3 pm on the official website of the State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), Telangana at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Apart from this website, those who took the inter exams can check their result at results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in.

Manabadi TS Inter 1st year, 2nd year Result 2020 at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: What are the steps online

Step 1: Go to the official website. You can also visit any of the above-mentioned websites

Step 2: Click on link for TS inter results 2020 (the year for which you appeared – first or second)

Step 3: Enter the required details to log in

Step 4: TS Intermediate Result 2020 for 1st year/2nd year

Over nine lakh students appeared for TS first and second year exams this year. Candidates are required to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject to pass the exams.

The Telangana Board held the pending paper of Geography (II) and Modern Language (II) on 3 June. The exams were originally scheduled to be conducted on 23 March, but got deferred in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. The TS inter exam began on 4 March.

Last year, the passing percentage for first year was 69.8 per cent, while that for second year was 65 per cent.