Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

TS Intermediate Results 2020 to be Released Shortly: When and Where to Check it

Manabadi TS Inter Result 2020 | The Manabadi intermediate results will be declared at 3 pm on the official website of the State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), Telangana at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Trending Desk

Updated:June 18, 2020, 2:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
TS Intermediate Results 2020 to be Released Shortly: When and Where to Check it
Image for representation.

Manabadi TS Inter Result 2020 | The Telangana Board will announce the TS Inter Results 2020 today, June 18. The Telangana Intermediate examinations for 1st year and 2nd year students were conducted from February 28 to March 18. The results will be released by state minister for education P Sabitha Indra Reddy Garu at 3 pm, a TSBIE official said. The Manabadi TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2020 has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic this year. In 2019, the results were declared on April 18.

The Telangana Board, two days ago, submitted a report regarding Class 11 and 12 results to the K Chandrasekhar Rao government.

The announcement for the declaration of TS Inter Result 2020 came after the board’s secretary Omar Jaleel's meeting with the education minister.

TS Board Intermediate Results 2020: When and Where to check Telangana Inter 1st year, 2nd Year Result 2020

The Manabadi intermediate results will be declared at 3 pm on the official website of the State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), Telangana at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Apart from this website, those who took the inter exams can check their result at results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in.

Manabadi TS Inter 1st year, 2nd year Result 2020 at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: What are the steps online

  • Step 1: Go to the official website. You can also visit any of the above-mentioned websites

  • Step 2: Click on link for TS inter results 2020 (the year for which you appeared – first or second)

  • Step 3: Enter the required details to log in

  • Step 4: TS Intermediate Result 2020 for 1st year/2nd year

Over nine lakh students appeared for TS first and second year exams this year. Candidates are required to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject to pass the exams.

The Telangana Board held the pending paper of Geography (II) and Modern Language (II) on 3 June. The exams were originally scheduled to be conducted on 23 March, but got deferred in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. The TS inter exam began on 4 March.

Last year, the passing percentage for first year was 69.8 per cent, while that for second year was 65 per cent.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading