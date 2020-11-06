TS LAWCET 2020 Results Declared at lawcet.tsche.ac.in; How to Check

TS LAWCET results 2020 | The results for TS LAWCET 2020 have been released at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Besides, Osmania University has also announced TS PGLCET 2020 results. Those who sat for TS LAWCET 2020 and TS PGLCET 2020 can check their results by visiting the official website of the exams.

TS LAWCET 2020 and TS PGLCET 2020 were conducted on October 9. TS LAWCET 2020 (for three-year degree course) was held from 10.30 am to 12 pm, while TS LAWCET 2020 (for five-year integrated law course) and TS PGLCET 2020 took place from 3 pm to 4.30 pm. The exams were conducted adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. Those who appeared for the test had to wear face masks and maintain physical distancing at exam centres.

TS LAWCET 2020 results: How to check -

Step 1: Visit at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on Download Rank Card option

Step 3: Enter LAWCET hall ticket number and date of birth to log in

Step 4: Click on View Rank Card option

Step 5: Result will display on the screen

Candidates should take a printout of TS LAWCET 2020 rank card for future reference. Those who have qualified TS LAWCET 2020 or TS PGLCET 2020 will have to appear for counselling for getting a college of their choice. However, colleges will be allotted based on the marks scored and rank secured in the entrance examination.

Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) and Telangana State Postgraduate Law Common Entrance Test (TS PGLCET) are conducted for admission to various law colleges of the state.

The Osmania University holds TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Those who want to appear for TS LAWCET (three years) must have completed bachelor’s degree from a recognized university, while those who want to write TS LAWCET (five years) must have passed Class 12 exams. Candidates who want sit for TS PGLCET must have completed LL.B.