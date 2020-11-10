TS PGECET 2020: Registration for Counselling Begins from Nov 11, GATE Qualified Candidates to be Given Preferences

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the notification for Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) 2020 counselling on its official website. The students qualifying TS PGECET 2020 or GATE 2020 will be able to apply for TS PGECET 2020 counselling from November 11. TSCHE conducts the TS PGECET counselling to offer admission to M.Tech/ M.Pharmacy/Pharm.D programmes to all the government and private institutions across the state.

TSCHE will conduct a separate counselling round for GATE qualified candidates. According to the official notification, candidates qualifying GATE /GPAT 2018, 2019 and 2020 are also eligible to apply.

Candidates can read the official notification here.

Candidates qualifying GATE will be given preference for admission to various PG courses. Once the admission process for GATE qualified candidates is over, the remaining vacant seats will be offered to candidates qualifying TS PGECET 2020 according to their merit rank.

TS PGECET Counselling 2020: How to apply

Step 1 - Candidates will have to go the official website of TS PGECET https://pgecet.tsche.ac.in/TSPGECET/PGECET_HomePage.aspx

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the link which reads "TS PGECET/GATE counselling 2020"

Step 3. Complete the registration process by filling in the required details

Step 4. Once the TS PGECET counselling registration is done, a new user id and password will be generated. Log in using the user id and password.

Step 5. Fill the TS PGECET counselling 2020 application form carefully

Step 6. Make the payment of counselling registration fee

Once the registration for counselling is over, the council will conduct the documents verification after which candidates will have to fill their choices and preferences of courses and colleges they are willing to apply. Once the choice filling is done TSCHE will release the TS PGECET seat allotment list on the basis of the preferences made by the candidates, their PGECET/GATE rank, score and availability of seats. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for more details.