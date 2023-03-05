TS PGECET 2023 Registrations Begin at pgecet.tsche.ac.in, Exam Starts on May 29

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH), has started the online registration process for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2023. Candidates can apply for the TS PGECET 2023 online at pgecet.tsche.ac.in, on or before April 30. Following the successful submission, candidates will be able to edit their application forms from May 2 to May 4.

Students will be able to download their admit cards from May 21 onwards. According to the schedule, the TS PGECET will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) from May 29 to June 1. It is to be noted that the application forms will be accepted via online mode only.

TS PGECET 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official page of TS PGECET at pgecet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘Application Fee Payment’ link

Step 3: As the new page opens, fill up the details to register and pay the examination fee.

Step 4: Then proceed with the application form.

Step 5: Fill up all the details and submit the TS PGECET 2023 form as asked.

Step 6: Save and download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Keep a printout of the application form for future reference.

TS PGECET 2023: Application Fees

Students from the general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,100 per exam. Candidates from the SC, ST, PwD categories will pay Rs 600 per test. Those who want to appear for more than one test or exam will have to pay a separate registration fee. The registration fee must be paid via payment options such as debit card, credit card, net banking among others.

The Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test is conducted for candidates seeking admission into full-time courses of Master of Engineering (M.E)/ Master of Technology (M.Tech) / Master Of Pharmacy (M.Pharm) / Master of Architecture (M. Arch) / Graduate level Pharm. D (P.B.), in Universities, Affiliated Engineering, Pharmacy, and Architecture Colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2023-2024.

