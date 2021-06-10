TS PGECET Application Deadline Extended for PG Admissions, Exam from June 19

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has extended the registration deadline for Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) 2021. As per the official statement, the last date to complete the registration has been extended till June 12 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Those who have not applied yet can submit their application at the official website of the council.

Earlier, the last date to apply for TS PGECET 2021 was June 5. TS PGECET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from June 19 to June 22 in two shifts - 10 am to 12 noon and 2 pm to 4 pm. The application process for TS PGECET 2021 commenced in March.

The general category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000, while reserved category candidates’ application fee is fixed at Rs 500. Applicants must note that application forms and fees can be submitted online only, no other modes will be accepted.

TS PGECET is conducted by Osmania University, Hyderabad, on behalf of the TSCHE to offer admission to postgraduate (PG) courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy (ME / MTech/ MPharmacy / MArch), graduate-level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate). The exam is conducted in online mode as a Computer Based Test (CBT).

Candidates are required answer 120 multiple-choice objective-type questions in two hours. Each question carries one mark weightage and there is no negative marking for any incorrect answer. Examinees will have to secure a minimum of 30 marks in order to qualify the test, however, there are no minimum cut-off marks for SC/ST candidates. The medium of examination will be English.

The TSCHE has also provided the subject-wise model question paper to familiarise the students with the exam pattern and types of question. Students can check the TSPGECET model question paper by visiting the official website. TS PGECET-2021 will be conducted in Hyderabad and Warangal.

