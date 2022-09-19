TS PGECET Counselling Begins, Check How to Apply for Admission to PG Courses

The Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET 2022) counselling procedure has begun on September 19, according to the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). Candidates can apply for the counselling process till October 2. Those interested can go to the official website of TSCHE at tsche.ac.in.

To be able to apply for the counselling, candidates will have to pay an application fee. As per the official notice, candidates who belong to the general category will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1200. The notice further states that for the candidates who belong to the reserved category including SC/ ST/ OBC, the fee is Rs 600.

TS PGECET Counselling 2022: How To Apply?

Step 1. Visit the official website — tsche.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the ‘TS PGECET Counselling’ link

Step 3. Log in and register online by filling out the application form as instructed

Step 4. Pay the PGECET 2022 counselling fee in the online mode

Step 5. Select the preferred college and course and submit the application form

Step 6. Download the confirmation page for further reference.

This year a total of 11,931 candidates qualified for the TS PGECET 2022 exam and these will be eligible for the counselling process. On September 3, the TS PGECET results were released. The exam was given from August 2 to August 5.

The purpose of the PGECET 2022 counselling process is to grant admission to students for the academic year 2022–2023 in the ME, MTech, MPharm, Pharm D, and MArch programmes offered by several universities in the state of Telangana.

For the counselling, candidates must fill out their preferences for the courses and colleges to which they want to apply. Following the completion of choice filling, TSCHE will publish the TS PGECET seat allotment list based on the candidates’ choices, their PGECET/GATE rank, score, and the availability of seats. For further information, candidates are urged to visit the official website.

