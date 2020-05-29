Take the pledge to vote

TS POLYCET 2020 Application Form Submission Date Extended Till June 9, Apply at polycetts.nic.in

Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test is conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana for students who are seeking admission into diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering colleges.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 29, 2020, 5:43 PM IST
The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana, has extended the last date for submitting online applications for Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2020 to June 9. The SBTET has released a notification on its official website. The board has also stated that candidates who are willing to sit for TS POLYCET 2020 can fill the application forms till June 12 (with late fine).

The board has also rescheduled the examination date for TS POYCET 2020 common entrance test. The examination is scheduled for July 1. The paper will start at 11 am and end at 1:30 pm. The decision was taken keeping in mind the current situation.

The application window for TS POLYCET 2020 was opened on March 2.

Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test is conducted by the State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana for students who are seeking admission into diploma courses in engineering and non-engineering colleges.

Besides it, The Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society (REGD) has also extended the last date for Telangana Residential Junior Colleges Common Entrance Test (TSRJC CET) to July 10 at https://tsrjdc.cgg.gov.in. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for future updates.

