TS POLYCET 2021 Applications Begins, All You Need to Know

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Telangana has started the application process for Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2021. The eligible and interested students can apply for the TS POLYCET by visiting the official website. The last date for registration is June 11, however, the forms can be submitted with a late fee till June 16. The date of the examination is yet to be announced by SBTET.

TS POLYCET 2021 will be conducted for those students who are seeking admission into all diploma courses in Engineering/Non-Engineering/Technology offered at polytechnic colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2021-22.

TS POLYCET 2021: Eligibility

All the students who have cleared SSC (Class 10) or its equivalent exam recognised by the Telangana Board can apply for TS POLYCET 2021. The students who are passed with compartment or appearing for SSC-2021 are also eligible to apply, subject to they must have passed in all subjects before admission.

TS POLYCET 2021: How to apply?

Step 1: Visit official website of TS POLYCET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘File application’ link

Step 3: Fill the details asked in the application form and upload documents

Step 4: After reviewing all the details, pay the exam fees

Step 5: Submit the application form, download and take a print out

Step 6: Click on ‘Print Hall Ticket’ to download and print the hall ticket

TS POLYCET 2021: Application fee

The online application fee of TS POLYCET 2021 is Rs 400 for all categories, except SC/ST candidates, who will have to pay Rs 250.

TS POLYCET 2021: Examination

TS POLYCET 2021 exam will be of two hours and 30 minutes duration. It will consist of only one paper and will be based on the syllabus in the subjects of Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology of Class 10 (SSC) Exam. The exam will have a weightage of 150 marks – Mathematics (60 marks), Physics (30 Marks), Chemistry (30 Marks) and Biology (30 Marks).

TS POLYCET 2021: Results and admission

After 10 days of TS POLYCET 2021 exam, the results will be announced. Following the announcement of results, the admission schedule will be notified to the candidates. The admission will be granted to students through counselling.

