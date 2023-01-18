TS Polycet 2023 Registration Begins at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in, Check Exam Date

The State Board of Technical Education and Training Telangana opened the registration window for Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS Polycet) 2023 on Monday, January 16. As per the official notice, candidates can fill out the applications till April 24 without a late fee via TS Polycet’s official website, polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in. Those who miss this deadline can still register till April 25, albeit with a late fee of Rs 100.

According to the official notification on the TS Polycet website, the exam will take place on May 17. The results will be available after 10 days of completion of the examination (i.e., May 27) on the official website.

TS POLYCET 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Applicants have to go to the official page of the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the homepage at polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in and click on the Registration link.

Step 3: The fresh page in front of you should display columns to fill out the requested information, such as name, mobile number, password, email ID, and other details.

Step 4: Upload all the required documents and double-check it.

Step 5: Move to the payment page, pay the fee, and click on the submit option. SC/ST candidates have to pay Rs 250 while others must pay Rs.500 as an exam fee.

Step 6: Take a screenshot and print it out for future reference.

It is important to note that only those who have passed SSC or its equivalent examination recognized by the Board of Secondary Education are eligible for the exam. Candidates who have compartmentally passed or appeared for SSC 2023 are also eligible to apply. However, they must have passed all their subjects before applying for admission.

The official notification also states that admissions to the Polytechnic course for the academic year 2023-24 will be done through web counselling. The details of web counselling and a list of coordination centres will be available on the website polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in, and will also be announced in all leading newspapers after the declaration of the results of Polycet-2023.

