TS SSC Exams Cancelled, Intermediate Postponed

The Telangana government has decided to cancel the class 10 or SSC exams due to rising cases of COVID-19 across the country. The decision came a day after the government had canceled the CBSE class 10 exams and postponed the class 12 exams of the central board. Like many other states, Telangana too has canceled the class 10 exams now. Every year, more than 5 lakh candidates appear for the appear for TS SSC exams.

The results of class 10 students are to be prepared on the basis of an “objective criterion" to be developed by the SSC Board. Students will also have a chance to appear for a special exam in case they are not satisfied with marks given to them based on the new criterion.

TS Intermediate exams have been postponed till further notice. As per reports, the board exam marks criteria required to calculate TS EAMCET rank has also been relaxed.

The Karnataka Government has not made any decision to cancel the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations yet and in Andhra Pradesh, the examinations of Class 10 and 12 will be conducted as per the schedule, said Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh. For other boards including Rajasthan Board, Punjab Board, UP Board, class 10 exams have been either canceled or postponed.

