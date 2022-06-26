TS SSC, Inter Results 2022 Soon:List of Websites to Check Marks

The Board of Secondary Education of Telangana is expected to announce the results of the TS SSC Board Exam 2022 soon. According to several media reports, the evaluation process was completed last week and students are likely to receive their scorecards by June 25. However, it shall be noted that this is the tentative date confirmed by BSE Telangana. Students who took the TS SSC exams can view their scores on the official websites, www.bse.telangana.gov.in, www.manabadi.co.in, once published.

Here are a list of websites to check the results.

bse.telangana.gov.in

tsbie.cgg.gov.in

manabadi.co.in

result.cgg.gov.in

Once the result is out students can follow these steps to check their results.

TS SSC Board Exam 2022 Results: How to check?

Step 1. Go to the official website, www.bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link to ‘TS SSC Result 2022’ on the homepage

Step 3. Enter the required login credentials and click on submit

Step 4. Once done, the mark sheet will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download and make a hard copy of it for future reference

More than five lakh students are looking forward to checking the outcome of their hard work. This year, the TS SSC Board Exam 2022 was held in offline mode from May 23 to June 1. In order to pass the examinations, students need to secure a minimum of 35 per cent. There are a few subjects for which theory and practical exams were held separately. It is mandatory for students to score passing marks in both. In a 100-mark paper passing marks are 40 whereas in an 80-mark paper the passing marks are 20.

Last year, the TS SSC exams were not held owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. All the students were promoted to the next standard on the basis of their internal marks. The overall pass percentage in the 2019 TS SSC result was 92.43 per cent. While in 2018, the pass percentage stood at 83.78 per cent, and 84.15 per cent in 2017.

