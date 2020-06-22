TS SSC Results 2020 Declared at bse.telangana.gov.in: Telangana Board Class 10 Marks Memo Released

TS SSC Results 2020 | The Telangana SSC Results 2020 have been released in a marks memo form. The Directorate of Government Education, Telangana, has assessed all candidates based on their internal examinations. The TS SSC results for class 10 students have been released by the Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) at bse.telangana.gov.in. The board examinations for class 10 students were called off by the state government due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state government had also stated that all students will be promoted to class 11.

The authority had scheduled the TSBE class 10 examination from March 23 to April 6. This year, approximately 5.35 lakh sat for the TS SSC Examinations.

P Sabitha Indra Reddy, State Education Minister has stated that all students who sat for the examination are advised to get in touch with their respective schools to collect TS 10th Result marks memo, reported The Times of India.

In case, students find an error or printing issue in their TS SSC Result Marks Memo then they should get in touch with the school authorities. From there the school officials will get in touch with TSBE and get the necessary corrections done.

Students can also get a soft copy of TS 10th Result 2020, Telangana 10th Result 2020 via these websites manabadi.co.in and examresults.net.

TS 10th Result declared at bse.telangana.gov.in: Follow these steps to check Telangana SSC Results

Step 1: On search bar, copy and paste the above mentioned link

Step 2: Right click on the bar 'Telangana SSC Class 10 Result 2020’

Step 3: Enter roll number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format

Step 4: Now, you need to click on view result

Step 5: TS 10th Result 2020 will appear

Congratulations to all students who have passed the examination with flying colours.

The State Board of Telangana, i.e. Telangana Board is divided into two sub-divisions as per the examinations they conduct. The Telangana Board of Secondary Education conducts the Telangana Board SSC exams and the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education conducts the Intermediate exams, i.e. 11th and 12th standard boards.