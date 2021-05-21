TS SSC Result 2021: How Telangana Calculated Result Without Exams, Passing Marks

Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 results will be announced today on May 21 at 11.30 am at tbse.telangana.gov.in, result.cgg.gov.in, and news18.com. This year, the students will be evaluated on the basis of the internal assessment. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from May 17 to May 26, however, keeping in view the second wave of the pandemic, the state government announced to cancel the exam.

Telangana TS SSC LIVE Updates

Over 5 lakh students had registered to take the TS SSC exam this year. A previous official notification released by the government stated that all the students of class 10 studying in government, aided, private unaided, and all schools during the academic year 2020-2021 will be declared pass.

Here’s all you need to know about the TS SSC evaluation process and passing marks.

TS SSC result 2021: Direct link

TS SSC result 2021: Evaluation method

Students will be awarded grades instead of marks on the basis of their performance in internal assessment marks.

While usually the 20 per cent marks are given on the basis of internal assessment and 80 per cent marks on the basis of their performance in the theory exam. This year the government has decided to scale up these 20 per cent to 100 per cent to prepare the final Telangana SSC Results 2021 result.

This year, only one formative assessment was conducted instead of two formative assessments due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

In case, if a candidate is not satisfied with his/her marks/grades, they will be given an opportunity to take the Telangana SSC Board exam 2021 once the pandemic situation normalizes. These students can contact their respective schools regarding the same.

Last year too, the TS SSC result was declared on the basis of scores obtained in internal assessment exams. Nearly 5,34,903 students of class 10 were promoted last year.

Meanwhile, the state board has also promoted class 1 to 9 students. However, the decision on class 12 exam is yet to come.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here