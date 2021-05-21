TS SSC Result 2021: How Telangana Calculated Result Without Exams, Passing Marks

Telangana State Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 results will be announced today on May 21 at 11.30 am at tbse.telangana.gov.in, result.cgg.gov.in, and news18.com. This year, the students will be evaluated on the basis of the internal assessment. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from May 17 to May 26, however, keeping in view the second wave of the pandemic, the state government announced to cancel the exam.
Over 5 lakh students had registered to take the TS SSC exam this year. A previous official notification released by the government stated that all the students of class 10 studying in government, aided, private unaided, and all schools during the academic year 2020-2021 will be declared pass.
Here’s all you need to know about the TS SSC evaluation process and passing marks.
TS SSC result 2021: Direct link
TS SSC result 2021: Evaluation method
Students will be awarded grades instead of marks on the basis of their performance in internal assessment marks.
