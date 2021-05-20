TS SSC Result 2021: Telangana Class 10 Results Tomorrow at bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Result 2021: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Telangana will declare the result for SSC or class 10 results on May 21. This year the board could not hold the exams because of the pandemic and the result will be released based on internal assessment. State Education Minister is expected to announce the results around 11:30 am. Students will be able to check their results at the official websites bse.telangana.gov.in.

The TS SSC Board will announce results for over 5.21 lakh students. It will be released based on formative assessment commonly known as FA. The education department has decided that no student will be failed this year. All SSC students will be promoted to TS Inter first year even if they had performed poorly in internals. Tomorrow on May 21, students will be able to check their individual marks. Further, students need to take a printout of their results as it would act as a provisional marks memo.

While the result will be available at the official websites, students can also check it with News18.com. To get the latest updates related to results, students can fill in the form below. Students will also be able to check their results here.

The Education Department has asked schools to scale up the internal assessment marks to 100 per cent. Usually, the internal assessments contribute to only 20 per cent of the total assessment. Students will be awarded grades instead of marks.

In academic year 2020 too the board had to declare results based on special criteria. While the TS SSC exams were canceled after conducting three papers last year, this year, none of the exams could be conducted. The education department has this year too got the approval from govt to declare results without exams.

