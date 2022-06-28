TS SSC Result 2022 Date & Time Update: Know When to Check Telangana 10th Results

After announcing the TS Inter or class 12 results, now Telangana Board is all set to announce TS SSC or Telangana 10th results. The results will be announced either on June 30 or on July 1, officials from the Board informed news18.com. TS SSC result will be available at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and result.cgg.gov.in. News18 too will be hosting the results.

To check results with News18.com, students have to fill the form below. The result will be displayed on the screen. Students will TS SSC hall tickets to check their scores online. The facility will be available only after the result is announced.

The results can also be checked at the ‘T App Folio’ app, Manbadi.co.in as well as the TSBE M-service result. The online results will act as a provisional mark sheet and students seek admission to TS inter first year based on their SSC score.

To clear the TS SSC exam, students need to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks. For the last two years, all students were promoted to the TS inter-first year due to the pandemic. Before the pandemic disrupted exams, in 2019 as many as 92.43 per cent of students passed while in 2018 the pass percentage was at 83.78 per cent, and 84.15 per cent in 2017.

Apart from marks, students will also get grades. Those who obtain 75 per cent marks or more are given an A grade. As many as 66,351 students passed with B Grade which is equal to 60 per cent and less than 75 per cent marks. A total of 27,752 students with scored 50 per cent or more but less than 60 per cent marks or C grade. A total of 14,371 students passed with D grade or less than 50 per cent but more than 35 per cent marks.

Once Class 10 students are able to log in to check their results using the roll number provided to them, they can download their mark sheet. Following this, students are required to verify their credentials and check spellings like their name, parents’ names, school details, and subjects apart from checking the total marks in the memo. If there is any error with the result, students must flag the issue to the Telangana board authorities at the earliest.

