TS SSC Result 2022: How to Check Telangana 10th Marks Online, via SMS, Digilocker

After two years of 100% results, the Telangana SSC Board will release the TS SSC or Telangana class 10 results today, June 30 at 11:30 am. The results will be available at the official website of the Telangana board at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and result.cgg.gov.in. News18.com too has partnered with TSBSE and will be providing results here directly. Over 5 lakh students who had appeared for the TS SSC exams this year can catch the LIVE updates here

This is the first result in the post-pandemic era. Even though the schools remain shut for the most part of the current academic year and online classes continued, over 5 lakh students appeared for the Telangana 10th exams. TS SSC exams were held after two years this time. For the last two years, SSC results have 100% pass percentage. Not only is the pass percentage expected to fall this year but is also expected to show the effect of the pandemic.

TS SSC Results 2022: Documents to Keep Before Checking Telangana 10th Results

Students will not be able to check marks if they do not have the correct credentials. For students to be able to check marks, all they need is their hall ticket. TS SSC hall ticket has the roll number, date of birth mentioned on it which is needed to check marks.

TS SSC Results 2022: Direct Link to Check Marks

Students can cut the queue and check their results directly from news18.com. They will have to fill out the form below to get their marks directly. After the result declaration, the form will display results after the right credentials are inserted.

TS SSC Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Go the official website of TSBIE, bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the TS SSC result 2022 link on the webpage

Step 3: On the browser, a new page will be displayed.

Step 4: Enter the roll number and press the submit button.

Step 5: Your TS SSC result 2022 will be shown on the screen. Take a printout

TS SSC Result 2022: How to check via SMS

If students are unable to access the official website, they can also check their result via SMS. To do so, follow these below steps-

Step 1: Open the SMS application on the phone

Step 2: Type TSGEN1 or TSGEN2 along with the registration number

Step 3: Send it to 56263

Step 4: Soon the Telangana Inter result 2022 will be sent on the same number

TS SSC Result 2022: How to check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the Digilocker app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.

Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.

Step 4: Login using your credentials.

Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose TSBIE

Step 6: Choose the TS SSC exam result 2022 category.

Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen.

TS SSC Results 2022: How to Know If I Have Passed?

To pass the TS SSC exam 2022, students need to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks in overall and in each subject. Students will need to clear theory and practical exams separately. The passing mark is 40 out of 100. To pass the theory exam, students need to score 20 marks out of 80 and for practical, they will have to secure at least 7 marks out of 20.

Telangana SSC Results 2022: Pass Percentage Over the Years

YEAR PASS PERCENTAGE 2021 100% 2020 100% 2019 92.43% 2018 83.78% 2017 84.15% TS SSC Result 2022: Know the Grading system GRADES MARKS A 75% to 100% B 60% to 74% C 50% to 59% D 35% to 49% Students will also get grades in the online marksheets along with the scores and percentages in the TS SSC exam 2022. Those who get between 75% to 100% will get grade A, between 60% to 74% will get grade B, 50% to 59% will score grade C and 35% to 49% is grade D. In the last two years, the exams were cancelled and students were promoted on the basis of internal assessment marks.

