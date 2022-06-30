TS SSC Results 2022 Declared: Pass Percentage at Three-Year Low, Special Classes to Fill Learning Gaps

Of the 5,03,570 students who registered to appear for the Telangana 10th exams, as many as 4,53,201 students have passed. The pass percentage is the lowest in three years, with as many as 90% of students passing the TS SSC. Not only is there a drop of a huge 10 percentage points when compared with last year when all 100% of students were promoted but also the pass percentage has dipped from 2019 – when the TSBSE had held board exams last.

Since for the past two years, the Telangana Board is not conducting exams, the result seems to have mirrored the reality of learning among students after two years of school shut down and online classes. The Telangana Board has decided to hold two hours of daily classes for students who have failed. This is aimed at covering up the learning losses.

Gender-wise, girls have performed better than boys as 92% of girls have passed the exams as compared to 87% of boys who took the exam cleared it.

For students who could not clear their exams, advanced supplementary exams will be held from August 1 to August 10.

