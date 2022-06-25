TS SSC Results 2022 Not Today: Check Date and Time Update

The Telangana SSC or class 10 results 2022 will not be released today. As per sources, it could take a couple of more days. It could be released by early next week. The evaluation process of the answer sheets, however, is over and the checklist process is ongoing. Once released, it will be available at the official websites — tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, and result.cgg.gov.in. More than 5 lakh students appear for Telangana SSC exams every year.

To clear the TS SSC exam, students need to secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks and overall. For subjects with practicals, students need to clear the theory and practical exams separately for every subject to pass the exam. The passing mark is 35 out of 100. In theory exams, students will have to score 20 marks out of 80 at least.

Not just the TS SSC results 2022 but the TS inter 1st year and 2nd year marks memo is also expected to be announce in the coming week. All students must note that if the official websites are working at the time of declaration of the results, they can alternatively check the marks via SMS and the ‘T App Folio’ app, as well as at News18. To check scores directly here, students need to fill the form below. They will receive the subject-wise marks memo once the results are announced.

Once the TS SSC results are out, students need to cross-check a list of things students in their marksheet. This includes the students name, board name, class, roll number, exam name, subjects, marks obtained in total and subjects, grades, and remarks. In case of any error, they must report to the board or respective authorities immediately.

In 2020 and 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the written examinations were cancelled for class 10 students. All the students were promoted to a further level on the basis of assignments and internal assessments. In 2019, as many as 92.43 per cent of students passed the exam whereas in 2018, a total of 83.78 per cent of students cleared the TS SSC exam.

