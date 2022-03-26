TS TET 2022 Registration Begins, Required documents, Steps to Apply Online

Telangana School Education Department has started the application process for the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 (TS-TET 2022) from today, March 26. Earlier, a short notification regarding TS TET 2022 was released by the states’ Department of School Education. The candidates willing to sit for the exam can submit their applications online at tstet.cgg.gov.in from March 26 to April 12. The candidates have roughly 20 days to apply for Telangana TET. The exams will be conducted in two shifts on June 12.

Paper 1 of TS TET 2022 will be held from 9:30 am to 12 noon, while Paper-II will be conducted between 2:30 pm and 5 pm. The candidates who are applying as teachers for classes I to V have to appear for Paper-I, and those who wish to be teachers for classes VI to VIII have to sit for Paper-II. The results of TS TET 2022 will be declared on June 27. In government schools of Telangana, passing this eligibility exam is a mandatory qualification to be a teacher from classes 1 to 8.

TS TET 2022: How to Apply?

Step 1: To register for TS TET 2022, visit the official website of TSTET i.e. tstet.cgg.gov.in.

Step 2: After opening the official website, click on the link that displays, “Apply online".

Step 3: Fill in the important details like contact number, name, date of birth, etc.

Step 4: After this, you will receive a provisional registration number and password, which will be sent to the registered email ID of the candidate.

Step 5: Once you have successfully registered, log in using the registration number and password.

Step 6: Through any online payment gateway of your choice, pay the TSTET application fees.

Step 7: You must select the option of the exam for which you are appearing: Paper-I or Paper-II or both Paper-I and Paper-II.

Step 8: After that, you need to upload the scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and required documents.

Step 9: Click on submit the form.

Step 10: Keep the record of the transaction ID that you will receive.

TS TET 2022 Required Documents

Candidates must note that to register for the exam they will need photograph of size 4.5X3.5cms and then paste it on a white paper and sign below (sign with Black ink only). Also they should make sure that the signature should be within the box. Further, scan the required size containing the photograph and signature. (Do not scan the complete page). Make sure that the entire scanned image of the photo along with the signature should be in jpeg format and the scanned image should not be more than 50kb.

