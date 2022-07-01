TS TET Result 2022 Today, How to Calculate Marks Before Result

The results of the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2022 are going to be released today, July 1. The Department of School Education in Telangana has already released the final answer key on June 30. Candidates can check the final answer key at the official website of TS TET, tstet.cgg.gov.in and calculate their marks before the results are out using the marking scheme of the exam. They will also be able to download their scorecards, once it is released, via the official portal.

As per the marking scheme, for every correct answer, candidates will be awarded one mark. There is no negative marking for any wrong attempt. The papers consist of a total of 150 questions, each carrying one mark. Candidates can use the final answer key available on the official website to check and calculate their probable scores.

TS TET Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Open the official website of TS TET

Step 2: Once the homepage gets open, look for the link that read ‘TS TET 2022 Result’

Step 3: Now, login using your required information

Step 4: Once, you click on submit, your scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Take the screenshot or printout for future reference

TS TET Result 2022: Passing marks

To qualify the TS TET 2022 examination, candidates belonging to the general category needs to score 60 per cent and above marks. The ones who belong to backward classes need at least 50 per cent marks and the SC, ST and differently abled category candidates need at least 40 per cent marks to clear the examination.

Those who want to teach in primary classes had appeared in paper 1 whereas paper 2 was for ones who seek positions between classes 6 to 8. Candidates also had the option to sit in both the papers to be qualified for teaching in classes 1 to 8. The TS TET 2022 was conducted on June 12 by the state education department. The test centres were spread across 33 districts in Telangana. The competitive test was conducted in two parts. While paper 1 was conducted from 9:30 am to noon and the paper 2 was held from 2:30 pm to 5 pm on the same day.

