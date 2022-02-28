TSBE Tripura Board Term 1 Madhyamik, HS Results Declared at tbresults.tripura.gov.in

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the class 10 and 12 term I board exam results. Students who took the Madhyamik or the higher secondary examination can check their TBSE results at the official portal — tbresults.tripura.gov.in. Like CBSE, the Tripura board had divided the exam into two terms this year.

TBSE Tripura Board Exam Result 2022: How to check

Step 1. Visit any of the official websites of Tripura board

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the TBSE exam result link. Click on Madhyamik or higher secondary link

Step 3. Enter the required details like roll number

Step 4. The result will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download the same for future reference.

