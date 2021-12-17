TSBIE Inter Result 2021 Marks Memos at tsbie.cgg.gov.in: Steps to Download, What to Check

After declaring the results for over 4 lakh candidates, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), Hyderabad will release their detailed marks memos today, November 17. Students will be able to download their marks memos from official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in or manabadi.co.in.

A total of 4,59,242 candidates will be checking their results today at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Of these, only 2,24,012 candidates have been declared as passed by the board. Students who are unhappy with their results can apply for re-evaluation. The window for re-evaluation will remain open till December 22.

TS Inter Result 2021: How to Download Marks Memo

Step 1: Visit the official website - tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Click on the stream - regular or vocation as applicable

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear download

TS Inter Result 2021: What to Check in Marks Memo

Students need to ensure there is no error in their marks memos. To ensure errorless mark sheets students need to check -

— Personal Details

— Spelling

— Marks total

— Grade should be corresponding to marks

The current batch of students was promoted to the next class without exams, however, were made to re-appear for the exams later. TSBIE said that since these students did not even appear for SSC or class 10 exams, it was necessary that they take inter first-year exam before starting ts inter the second year.

For the upcoming board exams, the Telangana board has decided to hold TS SSC exams from May and TS Inter exams from April. The exams will be held on a 70 per cent syllabus. The syllabus has been curtailed as many students could not access classes due to the pandemic-led school shutdown.

Meanwhile, the government is working towards ensuring that students across the state and central boards in India get assessed on similar parameters. The Education Ministry has asked the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) to form rules to give equivalence to all boards.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.