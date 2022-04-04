TSBIE Issues Guidelines for TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Exams from May 6

The Telangana inter first year exams begin on May 6 and continue till May 23 while the second year exam will take place between May 7 to 24. In this regard, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released several guidelines for students to follow on the day of the exams.

Students need to carry the TS Inter hall ticket 2022 as, without it, they will not be allowed to sit for the exams. The TS Intermediate students have also been advised to read the complete syllabus of Inter before preparing for their exam.

TS Inter 1st and 2nd Year Exam 2022 will be conducted in offline mode for all the students. Even though the number of COVID-19 cases has decreased now, TSBIE expects all TS Inter students to follow the pandemic protocols and rules in the examination hall.

Earlier the TS inter 1st year and second-year exams were scheduled in April. Later, TSBIE decided to revise the Telangana intermediate exam dates due to clash with JEE Mains and other exams. Students can check the detailed exam schedule from the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Earlier, the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (BSE) class 10 or the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams will be held from May 11 to 20. The exam schedule is applicable for all regular and private applicants who have previously failed the SSC exams.

The SSC exams will be held from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. The SSC vocational exam will be from 9:30 am to 11:30 am. The exam paper will be divided into two parts and the second part will feature objective-type questions which need to be answered in the last half an hour only.

