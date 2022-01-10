TSBIE Likely to Conduct TS Inter Exams in May

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to conduct the TS inter exam 2022 for both first-year and second-year students in May this year. The TS intermediate exam 2022 dates might get affected due to the recent rise in the COVID-19 cases in the state and fear of Omicron. The exam dates will be announced considering the Covid-19 situation.

All the first and second-year students along with private candidates will be appearing for the exams. Ever year, about 15 lakh students take TS Inter exams. While the state board is yet to declare a detailed timetable, reports claim that the TS inter examination will be conducted in the first week of May. The Telangana intermediate exam dates may be announced soon by the board at the official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Meanwhile, students who are willing to appear in the board exams have been asked to pay the exam fee for TS inter exam 2022. Both the first year and second-year students of inter have to pay the fee by January 24. The exam fee will also be accepted afterwards but students will have to pay a late fee.

Students paying between January 25 to 31, and February 1 to 7 will have to pay a late fee of Rs 100 and Rs 500 respectively. Those paying between February 8 to 14, and February 15 to 21 will have to pay Rs 1000 and Rs 2000 respectively.

Meanwhile, the results of the first year of TS intermediate exams 2021 were declared on December 16 in which less than half students cleared the exams. As many as 49 per cent passed in the first year. A total of 4,59,242 students had appeared for the exams, out of which 2,24,012 passed. As many as 56 per cent of girls and 42 per cent of boys who took the exam cleared it.

