TSBIE Likely to Slash TS Inter Syllabus by 30% for Board Exams 2022

Keeping in view the Covid-19 uncertainties, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to implement the union government’s suggestion to cut down the syllabus for the academic year 2021-22 as well. The state government has suggested the TSBIE to reduce the actual class 12 syllabus by 30 per cent.

This means the students will be taught only 70 per cent of the actual syllabus for the upcoming year if the state government too approved the suggestion. The board is awaiting approval from the state government.

As reported by Telangana Today, an official of TSBIE said that the suggestion of the union government to reduce the syllabus has been conveyed to the state government for approval. The Intermediate syllabus will be reduced by 30% for the academic year 2021-22 accordingly.

Last year too, the intermediate syllabus was slashed to ease the students’ burden due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Only 70 per cent of the actual syllabus was covered in the Intermediate public examinations. Not only for intermediate, but the state government also reduced the syllabus for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS Eamcet) 2021.

Meanwhile, the board is all set to conduct the intermediate first-year exam for 2020-2021 from October 25. The TSBIE has already released the detailed schedule for class 11 exam 2021 on its official website tsbie.cgg.gov.in. As per the released timetable, the exam will be held on October 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and November 1 and 2 in a single shift from 9 AM to 12 PM. The first paper will be 2nd Language Paper I while the last paper will be Modern Language Paper I, Geography Paper I.

These exams will cover only 70% of the actual syllabus as the syllabus for the academic session 2020-21 too was reduced by 30%. Students can go through the reduced syllabus as well as model question paper on the official website to get familiarize with the TS intermediate exam scheme.

Several other states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh among others have reduced the intermediate exam syllabus due to Covid-19.

