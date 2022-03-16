Telangana Intermediate Exam Schedule out: TS Inter First year Exam from May 6, Second year Exams from May 7

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has revised Telangana intermediate first and second-year exams. The board on Wednesday, March 16 released the revised tentative timetable for intermediate public examinations. As per the new schedule, the first-year intermediate exams will start from May 6 while the second year intermediate exams from May 7. The revised TS inter exam date 2022 will be available on tsbie.cgg.gov.

For the first-year students, the exams will begin from May 6 with second language paper-1 and end on May 23 with Modern language paper-I’ or Geography paper-1, as per the schedule. For the second-year students, the exams will start from May 7 with second language paper-Il and end on May 24 with Geography paper-II.

“It is hereby informed to all the Intermediate 1 & 2nd-year students that the revised tentative time table for Intermediate Public Examinations, IPE April 2022, of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is shown hereunder," said the release.

The date for the practice exams are also released by the state board. As per the schedule, the practical examinations for both general and vocational courses shall be conducted from March 23 till April 8. Meanwhile, the exam for Ethics & Human values and Environmental Education exams shall be conducted on April 4, and April 12 respectively.

In a release, the intermediate board said that the exam schedule is applicable to vocational courses also. However, the vocational courses timetable will be announced shortly, it added.

