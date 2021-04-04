TSBIE Telangana Inter Practical Exams Postponed to be Held in June

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), Hyderabad has postponed the practical exams for IPE 2021. The practical exams for general and vocational courses were scheduled to be held from April 7 to April 20. These exams will now be conducted from June 29 to July 7.

According to the official statement by TSBIE, the exams have been deferred due to rising cases of the Covid-19 pandemic. The theory exams which are scheduled to be held from May 1 to 19 for first-year and May 2 to 20 for the second year will be conducted as per schedule.

Last year, Telangana had promoted over 5.35 lakh students in TS SSC or class 10 board. Further, about 9.65 lakh had registered to appear for TS inter first year and second-year exams. As many as 60.01 per cent of students cleared the intermediate first year exam and the pass percentage for the second year was recorded at 68.86 per cent.