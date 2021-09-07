Telangana Releases TS Inter Academic Calendar, Half-Yearly Exams from December 13

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the Telangana Intermediate (TS Inter) annual calendar according to which, the half-yearly exams will be held between December 13 and December 18, while the advanced supplementary exams will be held during the last week of May 2022.

The pre-final exams for this academic year will be held between February 10 and 18, while the practical exams for this session are scheduled to start on February 23 and end on March 15. The Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) has been scheduled between March 23 to April 15 next year.

In the 2021-22 academic year, there will be a total of 220 working days. The Dussehra break will be between October 13 and October 17, while Sankranthi break is scheduled to start from January 13 and will go on till January 15. Classes will resume from January 17. The summer vacations will begin on April 14 and end on May 31.

Meanwhile, the state board has extended the last date of admissions in Intermediate first year to September 15. The educational institutions in Telangana have reopened from September 1. Everything had been shut for nearly 18 months. The institutes were reopened following all Covid-19 protocols.

Syed Omer Jaleel, secretary of the Telangana Board, told Telangana Today that if any private junior college fails to implement the academic calendar issued by the board, then stringent action will be taken against them. Previously, the secretary had also told all the teaching and non-teaching staff of the TSBIE government junior colleges to ensure complete vaccination. He also asked the authorities to make arrangements for vaccination of students who are above the age of 18.

