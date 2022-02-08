TSBIE TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Timetable Released, Exams from April 20

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the tentative exam dates for the TS inter 2022 first-year and second-year students. The theory exams will be held from April 20 to May 9 for first-year students and between April 21 to May 10 for the second year. The practical exams for general and vocational courses will be conducted between March 23 to April 8. The final schedule of the TS inter exam 2022 will be provided in due course of time at the official website of the board at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

For both TS Inter 1st year and 2nd-year students, the exams will be held from 9 am to 12 pm. As per the official notice, the ethics and human values, and environmental education exams will be held on April 11 and 12.

TSBIE TS Inter 1st Year Exam 2022 Schedule

April 20 — Second Language Paper - I

April 22 — English Paper - I

April 25 — Mathematics Paper - 1A, Botany Paper I, Political Science Paper I

April 27 — Mathematics Paper IB, Zoology Paper I, History Paper I

April 29 — Physics Paper I, Economics Paper I

May 2 — Chemistry Paper I, Commerce Paper I

May 6 — Public Administration Paper I, Bridge Course Maths Paper I

May 9 — Modern Language Paper I, Geography Paper I

TSBIE TS Inter 2nd Year Exam 2022 Schedule

April 21 — Second Language Paper - 2

April 23 — English Paper - 2

April 26 — Mathematics Paper II A, Botany Paper II A, Political Science Paper II A

April 28 — Mathematics Paper II B, Zoology Paper II, History Paper II

April 29 — Physics Paper II, Economics Paper II

May 2 — Chemistry Paper II, Commerce Paper II

May 7 — Public Administration Paper II, Bridge Course Maths Paper II

May 10 — Modern Language Paper II, Geography Paper II

Meanwhile, the TS intermediate exams 2021 for 1st year students was declared on December 16 last year. Only 49 per cent of the students had cleared the exam. A total of 4,59,242 students had appeared for the exams, out of which 2,24,012 passed. Of the total, 56 per cent of girls and 42 per cent of boys passed the exam.

