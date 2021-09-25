TSBIE TS Inter First Year Exams from October 25, Check Schedule

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will hold the TS Inter first year of class 11 exams from October 25 and continue till November 2. The exams will be held from 9 am to noon amid strict covid precautions. Only vaccinated staff will be deployed at the exam centres. The exams are being held for 70 per cent syllabus, this relaxation is offered to students as schools continue to remain shut due to the pandemic.

TSBIE had earlier promoted all first-year students to TS Inter as exams could not be held because of the pandemic, however, the Board had said that it will be holding exams at a suitable time. Now, the board has received a nod from the government to hold exams.

TS Inter First Year Time Table

October 25: Second language

October 26: English

October 27: Mathematics, Botany, political science

October 28: Mathematics paper B, zoology, history

October 29: Physics, economics

October 30: Chemistry, Commerce

November 1: Public administration paper, bridge course math

November 2: Modern language, geography

This year, the TS Inter second year exams could also not be held. The marks received in the first year were given for second-year subjects and 100 per cent marks were awarded in practicals. If this year too, the final year exams could not be held the first year score would be needed.

Meanwhile, For TS Inter students half-yearly exams will be held between December 13 and December 18, while the advanced supplementary exams will be held during the last week of May 2022.

