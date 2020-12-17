TSCHE Begins TS PGECET 2020 Final Phase Counselling at pgecet.tsche.ac.in, Last Date for Registration Dec 23

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) 2020 final round counselling From December 17 and will continue till December 23, 2020. Those who have qualified TS PGECET 2020 or GATE 2020 can apply for TS PGECET 2020 counselling at pgecet.tsche.ac.in. TS PGECET counselling 2020 is conducted to offer admission to various Post-graduate courses including M.Tech/ M.Pharmacy/ Pharm.D to all the government and private aided institutions across the state of Telangana.

According to the official notification, the leftover seats after allotment for GATE/GPAT 2020 qualified candidates will be available for TS PGECET counselling this year.

TS PGECET Counselling 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS PGECET https://pgecet.tsche.ac.in/TSPGECET/PGECET_HomePage.aspx

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads TS PGECET/GATE admission 2020

Step 3: A new page will be opened, click on the tab for candidates’ login

Step 4: Enter the required details and submit

Step 4: Now complete the TS PGECET Counselling registration 2020

Step 5: On the completion of registration, a new user id and password will be generated. Again log in using the user id and password.

Step 6: Fill the required details in TS PGECET counselling 2020 application form carefully

Step 7: Make the payment of required counselling registration fee

Unreserved category candidates for TS PGECET Counselling 2020 will have to make a payment of non-refundable processing fee of Rs 1200, while for reserved category, it is Rs 600.

Once the registration window for TS PGECET final round counselling 2020 is closed, the council will release the display list of eligible candidates, followed by choice filling process on December 26 and 27, 2020. TSCHE will release the TS PGECET provisional seat allotment list 2020 for phase 2 on the basis of the preferences made by the candidates, their PGECET/GATE rank, score and availability of seats. Candidates are requested to go through the information bulletin of TS PGECET final phase counselling 2020 here. Final Phase detailed notification (1).pdf (tsche.ac.in)