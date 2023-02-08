Telangana Education Ministry has issued the exam dates of the Telangana Common Entrance Tests. Telangana Engineering Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2023 will be held from May 7 to 11 for Engineering aspirants, and from May 12 to 14 for Agriculture and Pharmacy aspirants, the state’s council of higher education (TSCHE) announced on Tuesday.

TSCHE has announced the exam dates for Telangana State Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET), Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET), Telangana Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET), Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET), Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) and the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET).

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will administer the entrance test on behalf of TSCHE.

However, the Telangana government has stated that the exam dates are tentative. In case of changes, candidates will be informed on the official website.

TS EdCET 2023 for admission to BEd courses is tentatively scheduled for May 18. Mahatma Gandhi University will conduct the exam.

TS ECET 2023 for lateral entry to Engineering and other courses will be held on May 20. TS LAWCET and PGLCET 2023 is scheduled for May 25. Osmania University will administer these three exams.

TS ICET 2023 for MBA and MCA courses is scheduled tentatively on May 26 and 27. Kakatiya University will hold the test.

TS PGECET 2023 for MTech and MPharm admissions will be held by JNTUH tentatively on May 29, 31 and June 1.

Candidates appear for the CETs to get admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by colleges across Telangana. The complete schedule for Telangana Common Entrance Test 2022 is expected to be announced on the official website soon. Candidates who are set to appear for the exams in 2023 are advised to keep visiting the website for further details regarding the entrance examination.

