TSEAMCET 2021 Counselling to Begin Tomorrow: Documents Needed, Process

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is all set to begin the Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2021 counselling from tomorrow, August 30 onwards. The counselling process will be held in online mode.

The TS EAMCET 2021 counselling process will include online registration, fee payment, followed by document verifications, choice filling, and seat allotment. The aspirants can complete the online counselling registration on or before September 9.

Candidates who had qualified in TS EAMCET 2021 and secured at least 45 per cent in aggregate of intermediate or its equivalent examination can participate in the TS EAMCET 2021 couselling process.

TS EAMCET 2021 counselling: Important Dates

Online registration, payment of processing fee, and slot booking for certificate verification: August 30 to September 9

Certificate verification at helpline centres at the booked time slot: September 4 to 11

Exercising options after certificate verification: September 4 to 13

Freeze/float allotted seats: September 13

Provisional allotment of seats: September 15

Payment of Tuition Fee and self-reporting through the website: September 15 to 20

TS EAMCET Counselling 2021: Documents Required

— TS EAMCET rank card

— TS EAMCET hall ticket

— Valid id proof

— Marksheet of class 6 to the qualifying degree

— Transfer certificate from the last school attended

— Caste/category certificate, if applicable

— Residence certificate

Candidates must note that though the counselling registration will be conducted online, the document verification will be carried out offline. Students will be required to book their slots for the certificate verification at the nearest Help Line Center (HLC).

TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling Steps:

Step 1: Payment of counselling fee, registration, and slot booking

Candidates willing to participate in TS EAMCET 2021 counselling will have to first pay the counselling fee of Rs 1200 online at eamcet.tsche.ac.in and then complete the registration and book the slot for document verification.

Step 2: Document verification

Next, candidates will be required to complete the document verification at the nearby helpline on the booked time slot.

Step 3: Exercising options and choice filling

Immediately after certificate verification, a login Id will be sent to the candidates’ registered mobile number. Candidates will have to log in to the TS EAMCET official portal and select three colleges of their choice from the list of participating institutions.

Step 4: Allotment of seats

Next, the authorities will release the allotted seats as per the choices filled by candidates and their TS EAMCET 2021 scores.

Step 5: Freezing of seats

Candidates will be then required to freeze/float the allotted seat and download the provisional allotment letter. They will be required to report to the allotted institutions along with the necessary documents from September 15 to 20.

About 2.6 lakh students had appeared for the TS EAMCET conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University, JNTU Hyderabad this year. Those who complete the counselling process successfully will get admissions to state-run/private engineering colleges.

